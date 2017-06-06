Iman has paid tribute to her late husband David Bowie on what would have been the couple's 25th wedding anniversary.

The 61-year-old model shared a sweet post to remember her spouse, who tragically died in January 2016 after a secret battle with liver cancer.

Alongside a black and white picture of the pair, a short piece of text read: ''I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again.''

The image was captioned by Iman with the simple words: ''June 6th #BowieForever (sic)''

Iman has been sharing a string of emotional posts for her late husband over social media since his untimely passing.

To mark the most recent Valentine's Day in February, she wrote: ''My forever Valentine #BowieForever #ValentinesDay (sic)''

Whilst to honour what would have been his 70th birthday, she added: ''Jan 8th #ForeverLove#BowieForever (sic)''

Meanwhile, Iman previously shared the secret to her long-lasting marriage to the late singer, admitting it was all about realising and knowing the couple were very different to their public image at home.

She said: ''We both understand the difference between the person and the persona. When we are home, we are just Iman and David. We're not anybody else. I think the secret to a lasting marriage is timing, first of all. You have to be at the right time in your life that you're ready for an everlasting relationship, that it becomes first, and a priority in life.

''If your career is important to you, don't get married and have children, because something will give. I know as women we want to be able to have it all, but we can't have it all at the same time. So make your priority of what you want at that time. And sometimes you don't even have to get married. Why do you have to get married?''