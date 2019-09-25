Iman is ''very proud'' of how the fashion industry has become more diverse.

The 64-year-old model has noticed a ''visible and palpable'' change on the runway over the last few years and she is thankful to ''be a part of'' the more inclusive moment.

She said: ''This is a world that needs diversity.

''I'm very proud of how the industry has changed and continues to change.

''It's an amazing thing to see and be a part of. At the end of the day, I just want the world to be a better place.''

In 2013, Iman teamed up with fellow catwalk star Naomi Campbell and model-turned-activist Bethann Hardison in association with Hardison's Diversity Coalition to combat a rise in discrimination in the industry and urged designers to take more responsibility in the selection of models they used.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''At the time, lots of designers stopped using black models. Casting agents were saying, 'We don't need black models this season' -- as if we are nothing more than a trend.

''We wanted designers to include models of color and to think about their casting, to take responsibility for their casting and we wanted to articulate that casting agents should not be speaking for the designers. So, we spoke to everyone we could about why that was important.''

And Iman admitted equality is ''everything'' to her.

She said: ''I studied political science in school, so I view everything through politics -- whether it's the politics of refugees or it's the politics of beauty or the politics of fashion.

''Equality is everything. After I retired from modelling, I continued to push for more diversity.''