Iman has paid tribute to David Bowie on what would have been his 70th birthday.

The 61-year-old model shared a sketch on Instagram on Sunday (08.01.16) featuring the late singer as a child, in black and white except for his famous Aladdin Sane make-up and distinctive mismatched eyes.

She captioned the post: ''Jan 8th #ForeverLove#BowieForever (sic)

And just two days ago, Iman also shared a black and white photo of herself and her late spouse - who died of cancer almost a year ago - embracing on a beach.

She wrote alongside the picture: ''#fbf #imanarchive#BowieForever (sic)''

On Saturday (07.01.16), the Somalian beauty - who has 16-year-old Lexi with her late husband - suggested her music collection had also been making her think about the 'Jean Genie' hitmaker.

She wrote on the site: ''All it takes is 1 song to bring 1,000 memories (sic)''

Meanwhile, David's long-term producer Tony Visconti has also paid tribute to his late pal.

He shared a picture of his ''old friend'' on Twitter and wrote: ''Happy Birthday dear old friend. Forever. (Hansa Studios, Berlin, 1980)(sic)''

To mark the iconic singer's birthday, a new EP and music video, 'No Plan', has been released.

The four-track EP features 'Lazarus', from his final album 'Blackstar', and three songs, 'No Plan', 'Killing A Little Time' and 'When I Met You', which all feature in the musical 'Lazarus'.

The music video has been directed by Tom Hingston and references 'The Man Who Fell to Earth' with a row of TV screens which eventually show a final tribute to the late star.

The tracks - which were previously available on the musical's official soundtrack - mark David's last-ever studio recordings.