Imagine Dragons are to take a hiatus.

The US rockers' frontman Dan Reynolds says the group will ''wave goodbye'' to fans for between one and five years after performing live at the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on June 1st.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We've really put [new music] out of mind right now. I think we're taking a hiatus.

''I don't know how long it will be, whether it's for a year or five years, I really don't know. But you know, we've been touring straight for a decade and put out four albums kind of back to back, so I think it's time for us to give ourselves a little break, and to give the world a break from us.

''I kind of view this show as a final wave goodbye, just for a little while. I'm sure there'll be another record on the horizon, but I have no idea when that will be.''

Dan admits the group have been turning down numerous shows of late, but couldn't refuse when UEFA came calling for the Champions League Final, which will take place between English sides Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

He said: ''We were just ecstatic, obviously. It's actually a blackout period for us right now, so we've been saying no to all these shows but you can't really say no performing at the UEFA Champion's League, so it wasn't hard to convince us.

''We're extremely excited, we've been working very hard to put together a really epic performance. So yeah, it's really been our only focus right now, because like I said for the most part we've been blacked out.''

Now in its fourth year, the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony presented by Pepsi - which was last year performed by Dua Lipa - merges the worlds of music, entertainment and sport with a high-energy performance by music's biggest, global acts.

Dan added: ''We're honoured to be playing the UEFA Champions League Final Opening Ceremony with Pepsi for some of the most passionate sports fans on the planet. It's going to be a great show in Madrid.''

What's more, popular EDM act Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will headline the UEFA Champions Festival in Madrid on May 31st, and the international pop group behind this year's new Pepsi jingle, 'Now United', will do the same on June 1st.

