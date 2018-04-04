Ike Barinholtz has surprised fans by announcing he has welcomed his third child.

The 41-year-old actor - who has starred in the 'Mindy Project' and will next be seen in the comedy 'Blockers' - attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie and was donning the hospital bracelet and broke the exciting news to Entertainment Tonight.

He said: ''I just had a baby. I wear [the bracelet] until it kinda falls off.

''Like the umbilical cord. I drank a lot of coffee today, but we have not slept in a few days, but we're getting' there.''

The actor already has two children - Payton June, two, and Foster, five - with his wife Erica Hanson who he married back in 2009.

And Ike admitted there are ''no more surprises'' and joked it is only ''breast milk and poop''.

He said: ''This is my third, so there's no more surprises. There's only breast milk and poop, that's all there is.''

Last year, the actor broke two cervical vertebrae in his neck while filming a stunt for new movie 'The Pact' but the 'Mindy Project' creator Mindy Kaling was determined that it won't stop him appearing in season six.

He said: ''Mindy said instantly we're going to write you in the show, we're going to make sure you're safe.

''I started crying and then there was a beat where she said, 'Do you think it would be OK if Morgan broke his neck while falling out of his bunk bed?' And we both immediately started laughing.''

Speaking previously, Ike said he felt lucky to have such supportive people in his life.

He said: ''We knew something was wrong right away. It was scary and was touch and go for a while... Luckily, I've had great doctors who have really helped me with my recovery. I do as they tell me. After the accident, I talked to Mindy and we agreed that the only option was writing it into the show. Luckily, on 'The Mindy Project' I play a character who could break his neck falling out of his bunk bed and it's completely believable.

''Sometimes it takes getting hurt to see how lucky you are to have great people in your life. My family has been taking amazing care of me, and Mindy and all the folks at the show have been so kind. Also, many friends have sent lots of food which is great - but I can't exercise, so in a way, it's exceptionally cruel.''