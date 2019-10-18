Punk legend Iggy Pop has admitted he wanted to be president when he was younger.
Iggy Pop wanted to be president when he was younger.
The 72-year-old singer briefly had the idea of becoming a pop star but as he grew older, the idea of a career in politics began to appeal and he set his sights high.
Asked what he wanted to be when he was a child, he said: ''I heard my father singing, so I always thought about that but once I hit 10 or 12, I thought I'd go into politics.''
Talk show host Jonathan Ross then asked his goal, and he replied: ''President.''
The 'Lust For Life' hitmaker insisted he lives a ''conservative'' life these days and believes he never fell victim to his own wild partying because he has always known his limits.
He said: ''It's Brinkmanship. My psychiatrist told me that in the seventies, 'You have amazing brinkmanship.' You go to a certain place and you know when to pull back. I always have [known when to pull back]. I'm a very conservative guy, in my daily life. I go to my bed early [now].''
Iggy is known for performing shirtless and admitted he doesn't like being ''boxed in'' by clothes and can often be found driving home from the beach wearing nothing but a towel.
He said: ''I don't wear a lot of clothes. I just don't like being boxed in in any way... I usually wear board shorts [for driving] but what happens is sometimes I've been at the beach and there's been a bit of rain or I've forgotten to bring a dry suit with me so I'll just wing a towel... [drive home in a towel] and hope nothing happens.
''Well if you meet the wrong kind of Constable... It used to be bad 20, 30 years ago I was not a favourite with the Police forces but now they love me and we get along great!''
The full interview with Iggy airs on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on Saturday (19.10.19).
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
"Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" is a DVD...
As the trailer begins, you hear Jim Jarmusch announce that he's "in an undisclosed location...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Coffee and cigarettes. What is it about this magical combination of caffeine and cancer that's...
John Waters first went mainstream with the 1988 classic Hairspray and then defied midnight-movie fans...
Not unlike his cigar-shop patter with Harvey Keitel in "Blue in the Face," the great...