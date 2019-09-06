Iggy Pop turned down a Madison Square Garden ''party'' to mark The Stooges' 50th anniversary.

The punk rock pioneers released their debut self titled album - regarded as one of the most influential records of all time - in 1969, but the 72-year-old star snubbed offers to celebrate the milestone with a show because his original bandmates have all passed away.

He told BBC News: ''Once you get into showbusiness, you require minions, so they all have their own ideas about what to do to mark this splendid event.

''I had a very talented and powerful minion who wanted to rent Madison Square Garden and get a bunch of bands who'd been influenced by me and hold a big party.

''I didn't want to do that because I haven't been at it 50 years alone. It's a more delicate thing. Other people will mention it, and it's true, I was the vocalist and lyricist and wrote some of the music on that album.''

The Godfather of Punk started the band with Dave Alexander alongside brothers Scott and Ron Asheton, but by 2014 he was the only surviving founding member.

Instead of putting on a show without his friends, the 'I Wanna Be Your Dog' singer has worked on a new book of lyrics covering his six decades in music.

He added: ''There I am looking at pictures of my whole history. They're asking me to write one set of notes for each decade and suddenly you're thinking in those terms.

''A lot of your colleagues and contemporaries have passed away. So there's that. And then there's constant responsibility to do what I can to resemble oneself as one gets older.''

Iggy released his new album 'Free' on Friday (06.09.19), which marked a period of him stepping away from a tough time touring with Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders to support the 'Post Pop Depression' LP.

He said: ''I felt a little drained. As you mature, physically, when you get past 60 if you're still active, it's a good idea to put more of your efforts into mental work and less into physical work.''