Iggy Pop was ''really surprised'' when he got the call from the Recording Academy to confirm he would be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Grammy Awards.
Iggy Pop was ''really surprised'' when he got the call from the Recording Academy to confirm he would be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's Grammy Awards.
The 72-year-old punk legend will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday (26.01.20), but after being in the industry for 50 years and never once winning a Grammy, Iggy has admitted he was shocked when he finally got the call.
He said: ''[I was] really surprised. I said, 'I'm not talking to them!' It's been, what? 50 years? No Grammy! But they said, 'You won.' And I said, 'Well, is there anything I have to do? Is it contingent on anything?' And they said, 'No. It can never be changed.' So I thought that was okay. That was nice.''
The former Stooges frontman has been nominated for a Grammy twice but this will be the first time he has walked away with a trophy at the end of the night.
And although he's received accolades before - such as being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with his Stooges bandmates in 2010 - Iggy believes winning the approval of the Recording Academy has proven ''tougher''.
Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''[The Grammy's are] a tougher can of tuna to pry open.
''I suppose I kind of feel as if the Academy and I met halfway, something like that. It's sort of like a problem has been eliminated, put it that way ... These things have been happening in my career for the last 10 years or so.
''At first it was almost grim. Like, 'Okay, I got there, I got that. It doesn't make 'Raw Power' any better or any worse.' But after a while I came to appreciate that every person has a point of view. It took me a long time to appreciate that a lot of people have points of view that are nothing like mine whatsoever, but I need to respect them. Whereas when I was 25, it was like, 'Agree with me or death.' ''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
"Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression: Live At The Royal Albert Hall" is a DVD...
As the trailer begins, you hear Jim Jarmusch announce that he's "in an undisclosed location...
It's fair to say that Vincent Furnier made musical history when he became Alice Cooper;...
Coffee and cigarettes. What is it about this magical combination of caffeine and cancer that's...
John Waters first went mainstream with the 1988 classic Hairspray and then defied midnight-movie fans...
Not unlike his cigar-shop patter with Harvey Keitel in "Blue in the Face," the great...