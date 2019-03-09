Iggy Azalea would ''never be able to live'' in her home country Australia.

The 28-year-old rapper hails from Sydney, but has said that since moving to America when she was 16 to pursue her music career, she's had no desire to return home for an extended period of time because the country is not ''ridiculous enough'' for her.

She said: ''I do like Australia, a lot of people think I hate it. [But] I don't really like to go back, it's just not for me full time!

''I would just never be able to live there, because it's just too slow paced for me and it's not ridiculous enough!''

And although she has strong feelings toward living in Australia, the 'Kream' hitmaker does recommend the country as a holiday destination.

Speaking in a YouTube video with make-up vlogger James Charles, she added: ''I would love to take a vacation there and I would recommend anyone go visit. It's really nice, the food's really fresh, the weather's beautiful in summer, it's pretty clean, I like a lot of the beaches, my family live there.''

Her comments come after she previously claimed she had ''no connection'' to Australia during an interview in 2016.

She said at the time: ''I mean, to be honest with you, my home is in America. I've lived there for a decade, that's where I live. It's great to come back and visit my grandparents, but there is no home connection. It would be like you going home to where you lived when you were nine, I kind of don't associate with that anymore.''

And on social media in January this year, the 'Fancy' rapper told her followers there's only one thing she misses about her home country.

She wrote on Twitter: ''People have been asking me for years what I miss about Australia and the truth is I only miss Bunnings Warehouse sausage sizzles.''