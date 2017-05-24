Iggy Azalea doesn't see herself making music in five to six years time.

The 26-year-old rapper - who was born in Sydney, Australia and raised in the small town of Mullumbimby - has opened up about her future in the music industry and how she plans on ''transitioning'' into TV and film production once her company with NBC Universal, Azalea Street, hits the ground running.

Asked if she will ever retire from making music on the Zach Sang radio show, she confessed: ''One day I will. I will give up music eventually. I guess I will stop. I think I was transition more into making the film and television things that I do.

''For me starting that company was more about reestablishing something that I know is going to take many years to be respected. I plan to be here for another five or six year making music, but I like to multi-task a lot and I hope by the time I am done with that I already have something more established in that arena. I don't really see myself as being the woman who has a clothing line or is doing that kind of thing. I think that is great for people who are into that but I am more interested in telling a story.''

The 'Fancy' hitmaker previously revealed her 2017 album 'Digital Distortion' will reflect ''where her head's at'' right now.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Hi guys ... I have decided to include one of the songs from my upcoming album 'Digital Distortion' on the new Def Jam #DirectDeposit tape ...

''Also I felt it was important to say; I know its been a long wait for my album - SORRY! ... I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes ... I felt it was important I made some creative changes too - I needed my album to reflect where my head's at in 2017 ...

''I really appreciate the patience & I'm so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album preorder dates etc. ... I'll be releasing throughout the month of March. Thanks for your support <3 IGGY (sic)''

'Digital Distortion' will be released on June 30.