Iggy Azalea was sent semen in the mail.

The 28-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (14.03.19) to share her disgust after one of her assistants opened her mail for her and was stunned to find a vial of somebody's semen inside a package that had been delivered to her home.

She wrote in one tweet: ''Someone sent a vile of semen in the mail and the office assistant had to unknowingly open the package.

''I -

''Who -

''[Sick emoji]

''FBI!!! (sic)''

The 'Fancy' hitmaker intends on going to the police to report the incident, especially as the bodily fluid will contain the owner's DNA.

In another tweet, Iggy added: ''We have your DNA!

''Idiot.

''Hope you like the sex offenders registry (sic)''

And in a third tweet, Iggy pleaded with her fans to change the subject of conversation.

She added: ''Anyway *dry hurling* subject change? PLEASE (sic)''

The 'Kream' rapper's bizarre package comes after she recently moved house, and said the move coupled with the stress of putting the finishing touches on her new album was giving her ''anxiety''.

She wrote on social media in January: ''Moving into a new house and finishing my album all in the same month is giving me anxiety.

But; the good kind? Sorta. (sic)''

And although the experience might make her want to move again, she won't be relocating back to her native Australia any time soon, as she's said she can't see herself ever living there again.

She said: ''I do like Australia, a lot of people think I hate it. [But] I don't really like to go back, it's just not for me full time!

''I would just never be able to live there, because it's just too slow paced for me and it's not ridiculous enough!

''I would love to take a vacation there and I would recommend anyone go visit. It's really nice, the food's really fresh, the weather's beautiful in summer, it's pretty clean, I like a lot of the beaches, my family live there.''