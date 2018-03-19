Iggy Azalea wants to collaborate with Cardi B.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker has revealed the pair got on well when they bumped into each other whilst recording at the same studio where Iggy worked on her latest single 'Savior' with Migos star Quavo, and she would definitely be up for duetting with the 'MotorSport' rapper.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on Sunday (18.03.18), Iggy answered: ''Yes I would to. I've met her a few times when I was recording my single 'Savior' with Quavo and she is super, super nice. I would love to.''

The Australian rapper is currently finalising her new album 'Surviving The Summer'.

The 'Pretty Girls' hitmaker originally titled her album 'Digital Distortion' and was due to release it at the end of last year, but her label delayed it.

She had released the singles 'Team', 'Mo Bounce', and 'Switch'.

However, she announced that she had parted ways with Def Jam Recordings, and will be calling the record 'Surviving the Summer' under a new record label, with brand new songs.

It's not known if Iggy's collaboration with former rival Azealia Banks will be on the record.

The '212' hitmaker and Iggy decided to bury the hatchet once and for all after being at each other's throats since a tirade was launched in 2014.

Announcing the shock duet on Snapchat In July, Iggy wrote: ''Public Service Announcement, Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day. (sic)''

Iggy then took to Twitter after backlash from her fans to explain she had decided to team up with Azealia and turn the situation into a ''positive''.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die ...

''This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it. (sic)''

In 2014, Azealia blasted Iggy, 27, for staying silent on ''black issues'' such as the police killings of Eric Garner and Michael Brown.

Azealia had fired off an expletive-laden tirade against Iggy, after she criticised Beyoncé for supposedly poking fun at ''stereotypical white names'' like Becky on her album 'Lemonade'.

The row erupted after a follower referred to Iggy as Becky, the mystery woman Beyoncé mentions on her new album, who she suggests was romantically involved with her husband Jay-Z.