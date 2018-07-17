Iggy Azalea wanted her 'Kream' music video to be a ''complete rejection of domestication.''

The 28-year-old rapper raised eyebrows when the video tape for her new single featured an empty kitchen with shoes in the fridge, money on the counter, jewels in the sink and a burning oven, but she has admitted it was a strategic move by her because she wanted to prove that she's too busy making and counting cash to follow society's expectations of women.

Taking to her Twitter account, Iggy thanked video producer Colin Tilley for bringing her ideas to life before uploading a screen shot of the ideas she had drafted beforehand.

It read: ''I am interested in shooting in a kitchen and making references about rejecting the 'good woman' role. An over burns whatever's cooking, while I'm busy counting money in the kitchen. Shoes in the fridge instead of milk and eggs.

''Jewels and necklaces in the sink with the dishes. As if to say - F**k doing things 'good' women do - I'm busy enjoying my money. I'll do what I please. I want it to be almost animalistic at times, like a complete rejection of domestication. (sic)''

She added: ''And I guess - now you know why my kitchen had no food or dishes! Just money. It was never really about being rich it was about saying f**k you to what's expected of me as an acceptable woman. Love you. xx (sic).''

And, although the single has only just dropped, Iggy - who hasn't released an album since 2014's 'The News Classic' - has told fans to keep streaming 'Kream' while she works on ''other stuff.''

She teased: ''keep streaming guys and im working on the other stuff. (sic)''