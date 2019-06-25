Iggy Azalea will release her new album on July 19.

The 29-year-old rapper hasn't released an album since her debut record 'The New Classic' back in 2014, but on Monday (24.06.19) night, she revealed her upcoming second album 'In My Defense' will be released next month.

Iggy also revealed the artwork for the album, which features the 'Savior' hitmaker soaked in blood on the side of her car while wearing a glistening silver dress, whilst there is also blood splattered on the side of the car and a red light illuminating the scene.

Posting the picture of the artwork on Instagram, Iggy wrote: ''In My Defense: July 19th Pre Order: June 28th (sic)''

Iggy spoke about the artwork's inspiration on Twitter, where she said it was a ''statement'' about women in the public eye finding it hard to ''defend themselves''.

In a series of tweets explaining the artwork, Iggy wrote: ''It's a statement about women not having the ability to defend themselves under public gaze, not rebirth.

''I guess I don't feel women are really given a fair chance to be ''heard out'' so how could anyone survive that amount of judgement.

''I wore a ''going out'' dress and clutch because I wanted it to feel like I had been out somewhere and was clearly unprepared for a fight (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Fancy' rapper took to social media this week to express her excitement at the finished artwork, as she teased fans by saying she was ''satisfied'' with the packaging of her album.

She wrote: ''I just saw my album packaging all finished in all physical formats and I feel tingly.

''Ahhhhh... satisfaction. Nothing better than an idea coming to life perfectly how you dreamt it up. (sic)''

Iggy also revealed she would be debuting new songs when she plays Pride in the Park in Chicago at the weekend, including one track which will be available to everyone pre-ordering the upcoming album.

She wrote: ''2 unreleased songs in Chicago and 1 that will have been out 24hrs.... you w***es better lip sync & act like you know! (sic)''