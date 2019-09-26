Iggy Azalea wants to own a yoga studio.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker is convinced her life will take her in a different direction when she's older as a psychic she saw had a vision of her delving into health and fitness.

Taking to her Twitter, the 29-year-old rapper said: ''It's probably the best psychic reading I've ever had. I've always had a passion for fitness, and she saw me owning my own yoga studio! (sic).''

The spooky reading comes just weeks after Iggy admitted she hates some of her hits - such as 'Bounce', 'Work', and 'Black Widow' - as they haven't ''aged well''.

She said recently: ''Of course I get sick of my own songs. In fact, some of them I hate. Some songs I make and then they don't age well, and like a year or two later I'm like, 'ugh, what was I thinking?' Some of the songs I decide I hate, I still have to perform because the fans want to hear them.''

And, although her more recent tracks aren't having the same success in the charts, the blonde singer is adamant she'll ''keep fighting'' until she's ready to quit.

She explained: ''I think sometimes I feel defeated because I look at the chart and see how much streaming impacts it, and think, 'How can I win when I'm up against THAT?' But I also feel like: 'Okay, and?' There are two options. Quit. Or shut up and just keep fighting. So I'll keep on fighting!''

Meanwhile, Iggy recently spent some time in a mental health facility in Arizona after her management team became concerned that she'd ''f**k up'' her life.

She said recently: ''They just didn't want me to f**k up my own life, basically. I just couldn't get out of functioning at this insanity level. Where you're like, Whoa, hold on, don't operate the vehicle.''

Iggy talked through her issues with therapists, including ''not being able to separate well-intended criticism from trolling'' and identified many of the issues that had affected her on her meteoric rise to fame and her fall from grace.

She explained: ''The whole thing was very overwhelming... you're suddenly mega f**king famous within a few months.

''You want to be right so bad because you feel like you're justified, your emotions are so real. It's hard to say, 'Okay, I handled that in a bad way.' ''