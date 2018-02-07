Iggy Azalea says her pet sea monkeys have replaced her need to have a baby.

The 'Black Widow' hitmaker has told her 8.06 million Twitter followers that she has a collection of the novelty aquarium pets - which are actually brine shrimp which owners can watch hatch and then feed.

Iggy, 27, claims caring for the aquatic crustaceans is fulfilling her maternal instincts - for now.

She tweeted: ''Sea monkeys are fine too. Anyone on my timeline with baby fever take my professional recommendation & purchase sea monkeys instead.''

However, the music star isn't sure if she is ''emotionally equipped'' to be responsible for an ant farm.

Posting a photo of a Live Ant Hill product with ''escape-proof lid'', she tweeted: ''Some of us are currently only emotionally equipped to raise and watch over ant farms. I may or may not be one of them.''

Iggy has previously revealed she would rather have lots of money than have children.

The pop babe - who is dating producer LJay Currie - always starts getting broody when she's around other people's babies but after more than a couple of hours her maternal feelings dissipate, with diaper duty playing a major part in her lack of motherly commitment.

She posted on Twitter: ''I always want a baby until I'm with one for more than 2 hours and then ... I want money instead. I dunno. It doesn't s**t it's pants. (sic)''