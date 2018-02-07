Rapper Iggy Azalea has revealed she has pet sea monkeys and the tiny aquatic crustaceans are currently satisfying her maternal instincts.
Iggy Azalea says her pet sea monkeys have replaced her need to have a baby.
The 'Black Widow' hitmaker has told her 8.06 million Twitter followers that she has a collection of the novelty aquarium pets - which are actually brine shrimp which owners can watch hatch and then feed.
Iggy, 27, claims caring for the aquatic crustaceans is fulfilling her maternal instincts - for now.
She tweeted: ''Sea monkeys are fine too. Anyone on my timeline with baby fever take my professional recommendation & purchase sea monkeys instead.''
However, the music star isn't sure if she is ''emotionally equipped'' to be responsible for an ant farm.
Posting a photo of a Live Ant Hill product with ''escape-proof lid'', she tweeted: ''Some of us are currently only emotionally equipped to raise and watch over ant farms. I may or may not be one of them.''
Iggy has previously revealed she would rather have lots of money than have children.
The pop babe - who is dating producer LJay Currie - always starts getting broody when she's around other people's babies but after more than a couple of hours her maternal feelings dissipate, with diaper duty playing a major part in her lack of motherly commitment.
She posted on Twitter: ''I always want a baby until I'm with one for more than 2 hours and then ... I want money instead. I dunno. It doesn't s**t it's pants. (sic)''
