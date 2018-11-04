Just one week after hinting she was ready to leave her label, Iggy Azalea has split with Island Records and is now ''officially unsigned''.
Iggy Azalea has parted ways with Island Records.
Just nine months after leaving Def Jam for Island, Iggy has revealed the she is ''officially unsigned'' and looking forward to releasing new music independently.
She wrote on Twitter: ''I'm officially unsigned! Wild you spend so long trying to get IN a record deal... never thought I'd be so elated to be OUT of one, now I'm free to release whatever kinda music I like, whenever I'd like woooo! (sic)''
However, Iggy insisted that she will not rush to release new music as she wants to ensure she is proud of her material.
She tweeted: ''Well still no music this year tho. I am nowhere near ready direction wise etc with the stuff I've been working on and I don't wanna jump the gun and have some messy era aesthetically. I'm aiming to be ready to share new music early next year! (sic).''
The split from Island comes just one week after Iggy admitted she wanted to break away from the label and take full ownership of her career.
Iggy tweeted: ''I love Island, but don't want a label. There are conversations happening at the moment. I want to be my own boss. I feel I would be better off if I could make my own timeline etc choices and I have the funds to do it. (sic)''
However, the 28-year-old singer insisted she did not have any major problems with Island.
She wrote: ''It's just a conversation I don't know if I will be able to actually make it happen or not. I would still be happy with Island they are good people too... just feel it would be better for me as a business to have the control when im confident I can run it well alone. (sic)''
However, Iggy subsequently hinted at performing a U-turn on her plan.
She tweeted: ''Just be prepared for lots of thinking aloud and ignore everything I say cause I change my mind every 48hours. (sic)''
Iggy is well-known for giving her followers a behind-the-scenes insight into her life through social media.
But the blonde beauty recently admitted that some aspects of being so candid can be ''unfortunate''.
She said: ''Twitter is unfortunate, social media is unfortunate because it freezes that in time for us.
''In some ways, that's good. You can look back and self-reflect and say, 'Geez, I've come a long way, that's good.' The silver lining is that you can look at that and be like, 'Never again.'
''But I don't really sit around thinking, 'If only I could delete that one thing.' You know, you've gotta move forward and have personal growth. I don't really think much about that.''
