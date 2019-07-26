Iggy Azalea has sparked speculation she is engaged to her boyfriend Jordan 'Playboi Carti' Carter.

The 28-year-old rapper has been dating the 'Woke Up Like This' hitmaker since last year, and has now fuelled rumours that the pair are planning to tie the knot by flaunting a potential engagement ring while on US talk show 'The X Change Rate' on Thursday (25.07.19).

When asked by host Monet X Change whether she was single, the 'Fancy' hitmaker lifted up her left hand, showing off the giant diamond rock on her ring finger, and said: ''No, I'm not [single]! I'm not.''

The 'Black Widow' hitmaker previously sent social media into overdrive when she shared an Instagram photo of her glamorous manicure, with fans quick to notice the massive ring on her finger.

One user wrote: ''Playboi put a ring on it? Or are you spoiling yourself? (sic)''

Another said: ''Are we just going to ignore this gorgeous ring??? (sic)''

Earlier this year, Carti opened up about his relationship with Iggy, and insisted that the moment he met her he knew she was the only woman he wanted to be with.

He said: ''Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody, It was over with.''

The 'Magnolia' rapper went on to explain that although the two have no plans to collaborate in the near future, he remains supportive of her music career.

He said: ''That's a whole 'nother thing. I support everything she does.''

The 'Work' rapper has dated a host of celebrities over recent years, including the likes of A$AP Rocky, basketball player Nick Young, and NFL star DeAndre Hopkins.