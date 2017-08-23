Iggy Azalea has sold her California mansion for $3.25 million.

The 27-year-old rapper and her former fiancé Nick Young have offloaded the Tarzana mansion they once shared, after dropping the price from $3.595 million.

Iggy and Nick bought the 6,630 sq ft home - which has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms - from pop star Selena Gomez in 2014 and sold it for $200,000 less than they originally paid.

The stunning estate, which is set on an acre of land in the San Fernando Valley, also features a fire pit, swimming pool, spa and sports court.

Iggy and Nick, 32, started dating in 2013 and announced their engagement in 2015 but split up last year after she caught him on their home CCTV cheating on her with a mystery woman.

Following their split, Iggy also discovered that NBA star Nick's ex Keonna Green was pregnant with their second child and they had rekindled their romance in September 2015, just three months after he proposed to Iggy.

After breaking up with Nick, Iggy downsized and recently insisted she is happier than ever with her more modest home.

She said: ''I moved house and sold my cars, because now I live in a smaller house and I only have the one car garage and I don't want to leave them out on the street.

''Now I just live in a regular three-bedroom house and have one car.''