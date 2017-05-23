Iggy Azalea's supposed feud with Adam Lambert is ''completely entertainment''.

The Australian rap star's talent and attitude was recently blasted by Adam, who described her as a ''diva'' - but Iggy has now rubbished talk of a feud, insisting the situation was contrived to boost TV viewing figures.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Iggy explained: ''Adam's a really good friend of mine and this is completely entertainment.''

In one interview, Adam said of Iggy: ''She doesn't know anything about singing, let's face it.''

But according to the blonde beauty, Adam kept her informed of his supposed criticism, which was designed to provoke interest in their dynamic.

Iggy explained: ''He came to my dressing room the day after and was like, 'Oh my God girl, I'm so sorry, please don't hate me, they told me to upstairs,' and I was like, 'ok' and then funnily enough the show was cancelled so I guess the ratings were a little low.''

As well as criticising Iggy, Adam has also blasted US President Donald Trump during a recent interview.

Reflecting on the billionaire businessman's time in the White House, Adam recently said: ''I think it's been a f***ing mess really, and I think anyone who was on my side of the fence would agree with me - but you know, I hope that we as a country can wake up.

''Hopefully in three and half years from now, in the next term, we can make better decisions as a whole country. I hope more and more people will step up and make the changes that we need to make.''