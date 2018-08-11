Iggy Azalea has hinted that her racy snaps led to her split from DeAndre Hopkins.

The 28-year-old rapper confirmed in an interview earlier this week that she was in a relationship with the NFL player before insisting a few days later that they had parted ways, and in a new rant on Twitter, Iggy has seemingly claimed their break-up was caused when DeAndre wanted her to stop posting revealing pictures online.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site on Friday (10.08.18): Men have this fantasy they enter your life & magically you want to stop everything you're doing to pander to their version of how an acceptable women acts.

''5,4,3,2,1 *breathes out*

''If I'm a ''hoe'' cause of the pictures I post -

''let me hoe in peace.

''I like my life. I'm happy.

''I know I speak about it a lot.

''But it just seems to be so common place & I don't think it's very forward thinking or progressive at all. (sic)''

The comments come after the 'Kream' rapper revealed she was ''single'' in a social media post, just one day after an interview was released in which she admitted she was in a relationship with DeAndre.

As well as telling Y 100 Miami that she was dating DeAndre, Iggy and the sportsman had also told followers on Instagram that they were together.

DeAndre had posted a photo which was captioned: ''My Aussies call me legend,'' and Iggy commented: ''I could think of a few other things to call you.''

When a fan then asked if the pair were dating, DeAndre replied: ''Yes indeed,'' whilst the 'Fancy' hitmaker called the sporting star ''her man''.

Following her admission she is now single, the star also revealed she isn't bothered about finding love.

She said: ''I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever. Iam completely fine with that.

''I have a routine now. watch movies alone in the shower n s**t... its nice.(sic)''