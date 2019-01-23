Rap star Iggy Azalea has revealed via Twitter that she plans to cast 20 fans in her next music video.
Iggy Azalea plans to cast 20 fans in her next music video.
The 28-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to reach out to her many fans, revealing that she's on the lookout for 20 people to star as extras in her next video.
She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Hi. Calling all fabulous Atlanta residents, please help!
''I am looking for 20 people who can serve me any of the following looks to volunteer yourself as an extra in my next music video.
''School girls, mean girls in mourning, book worms, boys who can strut, masculine jocks, cheerleaders, crocodile tears, southern charm Derby Day realness. (sic)''
Iggy also explained that she was seeking to unearth some ''rich b***hes, men in suits, stunt queens, fashion funeral attendants (sic)''
The rapper told fans that they need to send their applications by February 1.
She added: ''Be over the age of 18, have a flexible schedule, live in the Atlanta area and have your own means of transportation. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Iggy previously claimed that Twitter is ''unfortunate''.
The 'Fancy' hitmaker is well-known for her candid posts on the micro-blogging platform, but Iggy also admitted there's a downside to giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look into her personal life.
She shared: ''Twitter is unfortunate, social media is unfortunate because it freezes that in time for us.
''In some ways, that's good. You can look back and self reflect and say, 'Geez, I've come a long way, that's good.' The silver lining is that you can look at that and be like, 'Never again.'
''But I don't really sit around thinking, 'If only I could delete that one thing.' You know, you've gotta move forward and have personal growth. I don't really think much about that.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
There's ever more death-defying stunts to be had with this crack team of vehicular warriors,...