Iggy Azalea plans to cast 20 fans in her next music video.

The 28-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to reach out to her many fans, revealing that she's on the lookout for 20 people to star as extras in her next video.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Hi. Calling all fabulous Atlanta residents, please help!

''I am looking for 20 people who can serve me any of the following looks to volunteer yourself as an extra in my next music video.

''School girls, mean girls in mourning, book worms, boys who can strut, masculine jocks, cheerleaders, crocodile tears, southern charm Derby Day realness. (sic)''

Iggy also explained that she was seeking to unearth some ''rich b***hes, men in suits, stunt queens, fashion funeral attendants (sic)''

The rapper told fans that they need to send their applications by February 1.

She added: ''Be over the age of 18, have a flexible schedule, live in the Atlanta area and have your own means of transportation. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Iggy previously claimed that Twitter is ''unfortunate''.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker is well-known for her candid posts on the micro-blogging platform, but Iggy also admitted there's a downside to giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look into her personal life.

She shared: ''Twitter is unfortunate, social media is unfortunate because it freezes that in time for us.

''In some ways, that's good. You can look back and self reflect and say, 'Geez, I've come a long way, that's good.' The silver lining is that you can look at that and be like, 'Never again.'

''But I don't really sit around thinking, 'If only I could delete that one thing.' You know, you've gotta move forward and have personal growth. I don't really think much about that.''