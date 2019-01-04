Outspoken rapper Iggy Azalea has claimed that moving house and finishing her new album is triggering her anxiety.
Iggy Azalea says moving house and finishing her new album is triggering her anxiety.
The 28-year-old rap star - who has revealed via Twitter that she's feeling particularly anxious at the moment - is undecided as to whether her trepidation is something she should feel concerned by, or whether it's something she ought to embrace.
Writing on the micro-blogging platform, Iggy explained: ''Moving into a new house and finishing my album all in the same month is giving me anxiety.
But; the good kind? Sorta. (sic)''
More flippantly, Iggy revealed that one thing she isn't concerned about is falling in high-heels, saying that her ''cankles'' will always protect her.
She quipped: ''All my life I've never been scared to fall in heels because I know I have cankles & you can't break me. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Iggy revealed in 2018 that she'd signed a new record deal, which has given her greater freedom over her career.
The 'Fancy' hitmaker discussed the issue on her Twitter account, saying she's ''excited'' about her future.
Iggy wrote: ''Proud to say I literally just signed my new deal/partnership!
''2.7mil, can sign others, own my masters + 100% independent -
''I'm feeling like such a bossy grown ass b***h today!
''Time to get back to ME.
''I'm so grateful & excited...
''Cheers! (sic)''
The outspoken rap star - who previously admitted she wanted to become her ''own boss'' - feels thrilled to have taken control of her destiny.
She said: ''I'm just so happy & excited;
''I wanted to tell you guys as soon as the pen hit the paper!
''I OWN MY OWN MASTERSSSSS b***hhhhhhhhh turn the f**k up! (sic)''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
There's ever more death-defying stunts to be had with this crack team of vehicular warriors,...