Iggy Azalea thinks her mother's panic buying amid the coronavirus crisis is ''stupid''.

The 29-year-old star has taken to Twitter to urge her followers to resist the temptation to hoard things like toilet paper and food supplies, despite the threat of the virus.

Iggy - who was born in Australia, but moved to the US during her teens - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I will not stop trying to get my mother to admit panic buying is stupid UNLESS she eats all her canned fish and uses alllllllll her toilet tissue.

''Use ALLLLLL your dettol girl... or Admit defeat.

''Jokes aside though, please Try not to panic buy large amounts of things [love heart emoji]

''Looking out for one anothers health includes making sure we all have access to the items we need instead of pointlessly hoarding them all in your garage. (sic)''

Iggy bemoaned panic buying shortly after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed they were recently diagnosed with coronavirus.

The award-winning actor and his wife - who are currently in Australia - were tested for the disease after coming down with ''body aches, chills and slight fevers'', and Tom revealed the news via Instagram.

The 63-year-old star wrote on the photo-sharing platform: ''Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

''Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

''Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed.

''We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx! (sic)''