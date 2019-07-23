Iggy Azalea is ''outspoken'' through her music.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker doesn't hold back in life and on social media but she has now decided to channel that into her music with her latest offering, 'In My Defense'.

Speaking to E! News, she said: ''I thought it was reminiscent of my life because I feel like I'm always defending myself, whether it's on the internet or the person that everybody thinks they know a lot of information about so this kind of might be the perfect title for my album. I'm always very outspoken; people don't doubt that about me but I usually like to do all of my speaking on the internet and have a bit of a ramble but I think it's good to put it all into your music, which is what I did this time around and it has worked quite well.''

Iggy previously insisted she ''doesn't give a f**k'' if just 42 people buy her new album.

Asked by a fan if she's excited for the album to be out in the world, she replied on Twitter: ''Yes & I just want to say now, I don't give a f**k if only 42 ppl buy it. All 42 of y'all getting another album next year. I'm not stoppingggg (sic)''

The artwork for the LP features the 'Saviour' hitmaker soaked in blood on the side of her car while wearing a glistening silver dress, whilst there is also blood splattered on the side of the car and a red light illuminating the scene.

Iggy spoke about the artwork's inspiration on Twitter, where she said it was a ''statement'' about women in the public eye finding it hard to ''defend themselves''.

In a series of tweets explaining the artwork, Iggy wrote: ''It's a statement about women not having the ability to defend themselves under public gaze, not rebirth. I guess I don't feel women are really given a fair chance to be ''heard out'' so how could anyone survive that amount of judgement. I wore a ''going out'' dress and clutch because I wanted it to feel like I had been out somewhere and was clearly unprepared for a fight (sic)''