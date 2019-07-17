Iggy Azalea is jokingly demanding a collaboration with Peppa Pig.

The Australian rapper tweeted the official account for the popular children's TV character from the hit show of the same name asking for a duet with the animated pig after she announced the release of her first record, 'Peppa Pig My First Album'.

Peppa wrote: ''My First Album is available to stream this Friday! Are you little ones excited? You can already listen to 'Bing Bong Zo' NOW! (sic)''

And Iggy replied: ''It's over for me now ... Collab with me now or you'll end up a breakfast special peppa. (sic)''

The account replied with a nod to Iggy's 2014 hit 'Fancy'.

They wrote: ''Peppa's so fancy, you already know'', along with the pig emoji.

Iggy returns with her new album 'In My Defense' on Friday (19.07.19).

The 29-year-old rapper hasn't released a record since her debut 'The New Classic' back in 2014.

The artwork for the LP features the 'Savior' hitmaker soaked in blood on the side of her car while wearing a glistening silver dress, whilst there is also blood splattered on the side of the car and a red light illuminating the scene.

Posting the picture of the artwork on Instagram, Iggy wrote: ''In My Defense: July 19th Pre Order: June 28th (sic)''

Iggy spoke about the artwork's inspiration on Twitter, where she said it was a ''statement'' about women in the public eye finding it hard to ''defend themselves''.

In a series of tweets explaining the artwork, Iggy wrote: ''It's a statement about women not having the ability to defend themselves under public gaze, not rebirth.

''I guess I don't feel women are really given a fair chance to be ''heard out'' so how could anyone survive that amount of judgement.

''I wore a ''going out'' dress and clutch because I wanted it to feel like I had been out somewhere and was clearly unprepared for a fight (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Black Widow' hitmaker expressed her excitement at the finished artwork, as she teased fans by saying she was ''satisfied'' with the packaging of her album.

She wrote: ''I just saw my album packaging all finished in all physical formats and I feel tingly.

''Ahhhhh... satisfaction. Nothing better than an idea coming to life perfectly how you dreamt it up. (sic)''