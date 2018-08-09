Iggy Azalea is single.

The 28-year-old rapper confirmed in an interview on Tuesday (07.08.18) that she was in a relationship with NFL player DeAndre Hopkins, but now she's admitted they have already split.

Along with shrugging and blushing emojis, she wrote on her Twitter account on Wednesday (08.08.18) evening: ''I'm single.''

But though the 'Fancy' hitmaker doesn't think she'll ever settled down now, she's not upset about that.

She said: ''I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever. Iam completely fine with that.

''I have a routine now. watch movies alone in the shower n s**t... its nice.(sic)''

Hours before confirming her single status, Iggy had shared a cryptic post.

She tweeted: ''''Sometimes you gotta pick your poison. when you're put in a s**t position the lesser of two evils is often the only option. if anyone can't understand that - stay the f**k from round me.(sic)''

Meanwhile, DeAndre, 26, didn't seem too upset about the break-up either.

He posted: ''Y'all know I can care less about social media , but ya boi is SINGLE (sic)''

As well as telling Y 100 Miami that she was dating DeAndre, Iggy and the sportsman had also told followers on Instagram that they were together.

DeAndre had posted a photo which was captioned: ''My Aussies call me legend,'' and Iggy commented: ''I could think of a few other things to call you.''

When a fan then asked if the pair were dating, DeAndre replied: ''Yes indeed,'' whilst the 'Kream' rapper called the sporting star ''her man''.

Iggy previously revealed she had a ''crush'' on a man who follows a vegan diet, as she admitted she would have to let him go because she'd never be able to stop munching on sausages.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Yes, iam eating tater tots and a hot dog for dinner.. at home, in my house. YES. iam 28 years old.

''I seriously need to get it together. at least i have solace in the fact iam not alone.

''Its true, iam a millennial and i dont want three children.

''and my crush is vegan. clearly i need to give it up. him i mean. im not gonna live life without hotdogs.(sic)''