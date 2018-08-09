Iggy Azalea has revealed she's single again - a day after confirming she was in a relationship with DeAndre Hopkins.
Iggy Azalea is single.
The 28-year-old rapper confirmed in an interview on Tuesday (07.08.18) that she was in a relationship with NFL player DeAndre Hopkins, but now she's admitted they have already split.
Along with shrugging and blushing emojis, she wrote on her Twitter account on Wednesday (08.08.18) evening: ''I'm single.''
But though the 'Fancy' hitmaker doesn't think she'll ever settled down now, she's not upset about that.
She said: ''I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever. Iam completely fine with that.
''I have a routine now. watch movies alone in the shower n s**t... its nice.(sic)''
Hours before confirming her single status, Iggy had shared a cryptic post.
She tweeted: ''''Sometimes you gotta pick your poison. when you're put in a s**t position the lesser of two evils is often the only option. if anyone can't understand that - stay the f**k from round me.(sic)''
Meanwhile, DeAndre, 26, didn't seem too upset about the break-up either.
He posted: ''Y'all know I can care less about social media , but ya boi is SINGLE (sic)''
As well as telling Y 100 Miami that she was dating DeAndre, Iggy and the sportsman had also told followers on Instagram that they were together.
DeAndre had posted a photo which was captioned: ''My Aussies call me legend,'' and Iggy commented: ''I could think of a few other things to call you.''
When a fan then asked if the pair were dating, DeAndre replied: ''Yes indeed,'' whilst the 'Kream' rapper called the sporting star ''her man''.
Iggy previously revealed she had a ''crush'' on a man who follows a vegan diet, as she admitted she would have to let him go because she'd never be able to stop munching on sausages.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Yes, iam eating tater tots and a hot dog for dinner.. at home, in my house. YES. iam 28 years old.
''I seriously need to get it together. at least i have solace in the fact iam not alone.
''Its true, iam a millennial and i dont want three children.
''and my crush is vegan. clearly i need to give it up. him i mean. im not gonna live life without hotdogs.(sic)''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
There's ever more death-defying stunts to be had with this crack team of vehicular warriors,...