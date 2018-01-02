Iggy Azalea has joked she's on a ''freestyle diet.''

The 'Fancy' hitmaker has admitted she can't stop stuffing her face with grub since the festive period but, rather than put herself on a strict cleanse now that 2018 is in full swing, she's quipped that she's going to continue to eat whatever she wants.

Taking to her Twitter account, the blonde beauty said of her and her friend - who is also called Iggy - ''Me & Iggy keep seeing some diet being advertised on TV with people eating basically anything and saying they're ''freestyling'' now I can't stop eating stuff and saying ''I'm on a freestyle diet'' (sic)''

However, although her healthy eating has gone out of the window, the 27-year-old rapper has decided to take her skincare very seriously and has been smothering her legs in tropical-scented oils to keep her curvaceous pins silky smooth.

But the delicious smell has attracted her pet pooches and they've been following her around trying to lick off the sticky moisturiser she's smothered on her ankles.

She explained: ''Sometimes when I rub tropical scented oil on my legs my dogs follow me around tryna lick my ankles. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty - who is known for her trim waist and pert derriere - recently admitted that she managed to lose 15lbs by twerking - a booty-shaking move - while practicing the routine for the music video of her hit track 'Mo Bounce'.

She said at the time: ''I did a lot of rehearsals actually, and man I lost 15 pounds in a week dancing to that song. I went on a meal plan before the video because I knew I would have to be dancing fairly skimply dressed.''

Iggy - whose full name is Amethyst Amelia Kelly - has hinted dancing doesn't come naturally to her and she had to have some assistance to help her perfect her twerking.

She said: ''I did take classes. I do have someone who is very, very good at twerking, and she helped me. I never realized how flexible you have to be to do that stuff.''