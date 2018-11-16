Iggy Azalea's new record deal has left her feeling ''bossy''.

The Australian rap star has revealed via her Twitter account that she's put pen-to-paper on a new deal that has given her greater control of her own career.

Iggy shared: ''Proud to say I literally just signed my new deal/partnership!

''2.7mil, can sign others, own my masters + 100% independent -

''I'm feeling like such a bossy grown ass b***h today!

''Time to get back to ME.

''I'm so grateful & excited...

''Cheers! (sic)''

Iggy's new deal has yet to be officially announced, but she's already feeling ''excited'' about the future.

She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''There will be an official announcement later in the week.

''I'm just so happy & excited;

''I wanted to tell you guys as soon as the pen hit the paper!

''I OWN MY OWN MASTERSSSSS b***hhhhhhhhh turn the f**k up! (sic)''

Iggy, 28, also admitted that her new deal has transformed her outlook towards streaming platforms.

The blonde beauty said: ''I suddenly love streaming platforms.''

Last month, Iggy admitted she wanted to become her ''own boss''.

The outspoken rap star revealed that she'd love to breakaway from her record label and take full ownership of her career.

She explained: ''I love Island, but don't want a label. There are conversations happening at the moment. I want to be my own boss. I feel I would be better off if I could make my own timeline etc choices and I have the funds to do it. (sic)''

Iggy admitted she didn't know whether her ambition would come to fruition and also insisted she didn't have any major qualms with her label.

She wrote: ''It's just a conversation I don't know if I will be able to actually make it happen or not. I would still be happy with Island they are good people too... just feel it would be better for me as a business to have the control when im confident I can run it well alone. (sic)''