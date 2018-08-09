Iggy Azalea wasn't ''prepared'' for success earlier in her career.

The 28-year-old rap star has admitted she didn't know how to respond to fame during the early stages of her career, but Iggy feels as though she has adjusted and matured over time.

She confessed: ''I think when you have mainstream success and you rocket launch into the spotlight, you aren't really prepared for a lot of the things that come with that.

''You can find yourself really putting your foot in your mouth a lot. When you combine that with the fact that you're 23, 24 years old ... I'm only 28 now, but there's a big difference between that and 23. A lot of things change in your late 20s. You're maturing and growing up and becoming an adult.

''And I'm not new to the industry anymore. I'm thinking a lot more heavily about what I say, what the repercussions of that may be, and being more responsible.

''It's not that I go out of my way not to say anything or be quiet, I think that it's just that when you really think about what you want to say, you might have less that comes out of your mouth. Because when you're just yapping, you could have a bit of verbal diarrhoea.''

Iggy feels she's become much more self-aware over time.

Speaking to Idolator, the 'Fancy' hitmaker explained: ''I think I have verbal diarrhoea in life in general. When you're younger, you think you know everything about everything. As you grow up, you figure out that you don't.

''So I think sometimes as you get older, it's funny because you know more, but you almost have less of an opinion than when you're younger because you're like, 'I don't know. I don't have information, can I really give an educated opinion about this?'

''So you find yourself having less to say or maybe you can say more with less, you know?''