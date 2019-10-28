Iggy Azalea wants to live inside a music video - not the real world.

The 29-year-old rap star has taken to Twitter to tell her eight million followers that she'd prefer to live inside a fictional sphere, rather than in reality.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I don't wanna live in the real world.

''I wanna live inside a music video all the time. [crying emoji] (sic)''

And in response to a follower who asked which video she'd like to live insider, Iggy said: ''Right?! New game.

''If you could live inside any music video, which one would it be?

''I have to think about this too,

''There's too many good ones! (sic)''

One of Iggy's followers subsequently replied: ''Slave 4 U cause everyone looked musty but hot. That's me in a nutshell (sic)''

The blonde beauty later confessed to being a particularly big fan of Eve and Gwen Stefani's 'Let Me Blow Ya Mind'.

She wrote: ''I think I'd live inside

''Gwen & Eve ''blow ya mind''

''It's the perfect video. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Iggy previously admitted she ''hates'' some of her own songs and doesn't think some of her hits have ''aged well''.

The blonde beauty said: ''Of course I get sick of my own songs. In fact, some of them I hate. Some songs I make and then they don't age well, and like a year or two later I'm like, 'ugh, what was I thinking?'

''Some of the songs I decide I hate, I still have to perform because the fans want to hear them ... I think sometimes I feel defeated because I look at the chart and see how much streaming impacts it, and think, 'How can I win when I'm up against THAT?' But I also feel like: 'Okay, and?' There are two options. Quit. Or shut up and just keep fighting. So I'll keep on fighting! (sic)''