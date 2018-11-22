Iggy Azalea wants to be ''a Pokemon''.

The 28-year-old rap star has revealed via her Twitter account that she dreams of becoming one of the popular characters from the money-spinning gaming franchise.

Iggy - who is well-known for making unusual statements on the micro-blogging platform - wrote: ''Good morning.

I want to be a Pokemon. (sic)''

Iggy revealed her dream shortly after it was confirmed that she's signed a new record deal, which has given her greater freedom over her music career.

The Australian star subsequently addressed the issue on her Twitter.

She wrote: ''Proud to say I literally just signed my new deal/partnership!

''2.7mil, can sign others, own my masters + 100% independent -

''I'm feeling like such a bossy grown ass b***h today!

''Time to get back to ME.

''I'm so grateful & excited...

''Cheers! (sic)''

Iggy said that her new deal means she's already feeling ''excited'' about the future.

She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''I'm just so happy & excited;

''I wanted to tell you guys as soon as the pen hit the paper!

''I OWN MY OWN MASTERSSSSS b***hhhhhhhhh turn the f**k up! (sic)''

Last month, Iggy admitted she wanted to become her ''own boss''.

The outspoken rap star revealed that she'd love to breakaway from her record label and take full ownership of her own career.

She explained: ''I love Island, but don't want a label. There are conversations happening at the moment. I want to be my own boss. I feel I would be better off if I could make my own timeline etc choices and I have the funds to do it. (sic)''