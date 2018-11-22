Australian rap star Iggy Azalea has revealed she wants to be ''a Pokemon''.
Iggy Azalea wants to be ''a Pokemon''.
The 28-year-old rap star has revealed via her Twitter account that she dreams of becoming one of the popular characters from the money-spinning gaming franchise.
Iggy - who is well-known for making unusual statements on the micro-blogging platform - wrote: ''Good morning.
I want to be a Pokemon. (sic)''
Iggy revealed her dream shortly after it was confirmed that she's signed a new record deal, which has given her greater freedom over her music career.
The Australian star subsequently addressed the issue on her Twitter.
She wrote: ''Proud to say I literally just signed my new deal/partnership!
''2.7mil, can sign others, own my masters + 100% independent -
''I'm feeling like such a bossy grown ass b***h today!
''Time to get back to ME.
''I'm so grateful & excited...
''Cheers! (sic)''
Iggy said that her new deal means she's already feeling ''excited'' about the future.
She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''I'm just so happy & excited;
''I wanted to tell you guys as soon as the pen hit the paper!
''I OWN MY OWN MASTERSSSSS b***hhhhhhhhh turn the f**k up! (sic)''
Last month, Iggy admitted she wanted to become her ''own boss''.
The outspoken rap star revealed that she'd love to breakaway from her record label and take full ownership of her own career.
She explained: ''I love Island, but don't want a label. There are conversations happening at the moment. I want to be my own boss. I feel I would be better off if I could make my own timeline etc choices and I have the funds to do it. (sic)''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
There's ever more death-defying stunts to be had with this crack team of vehicular warriors,...