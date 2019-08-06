Iggy Azalea ''fights tooth and nail'' for the chances she's been given in her career.

The 29-year-old Australian rapper has opened up about releasing her second studio album 'In My Defense' last month, which is her first project since leaving Island Records, to become an independent artist under Bad Dreams.

Speaking in the September issue of Cosmopolitan, Iggy said: ''I guess I'm sort of my own boss - well, I am my own boss. I should say that with authority: I am my own boss. You get as many shots as you are able to persevere for in life, no matter what you do.

''You get as many chances as you're willing to sit there and f***ing really fight for tooth and nail. And I'm not going to stop fighting for a second chance until somebody f***ing gives me one, and then I'm not going to f**k it up.''

The 'Fancy' hitmaker wants to stay true to her own sound and keep her music ''larger than life''.

She added: ''I'm going to make the same music and still be ridiculous and larger than life. So I can't be that f**king sorry about it. You're suddenly mega f***ing famous within a few months.''

Iggy shot to fame following her 2013 single 'Work' from her debut album 'The New Classic', and the star insisted her fast fame meant she had to grow up quickly.

She continued: ''There's a part of me that doesn't necessarily dispute everything I've said. But I definitely feel like, 'Who the f**k is that person?' It's that time in your life when you think I'm a real grown-up and I know everything, and you can't tell me s**t. The older I get the less I f***ing know about anything.''