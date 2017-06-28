Iggy Azalea has slammed Halsey for being ''judgemental'' after the star called her a ''f***ing moron''.

The 'Colours' hitmaker caused a stir last week when she branded the 27-year-old rapper as a ''moron'' for having a ''complete disregard'' toward black culture and claimed the pair would never work together.

Speaking at the time, 22-year-old Halsey said: ''There's a lot of people I wouldn't put on my record ... Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F***ing moron. I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me.''

Now, Iggy has responded to the comments as she claims she's ''never met'' the 'Now or Never' hitmaker, and believes she should be more ''empathetic'' towards those who are being judged, because she is in the same situation.

Speaking on Australian radio show 'Smallzy's Surgery', the 'Fancy' hitmaker said: ''It's a bit weird to bring someone up in an interview that you weren't asked about. To me, because I'm a famous person and I know a lot of the time people have opinions and they're not always accurate, I really try very hard not to give my personal opinions about people that I don't know. And I don't know her, I've never met her.

''I thought it was a bit of a strange thing to throw that out there, but she's young and I hope she learns maybe to be a bit less judgmental when she's kind of in the same shoes. I'm sure she's getting judged all the time as well by people who don't really know her. So I think maybe it'd be good for her to try to be a little more empathetic to other people that are in the same situation.''