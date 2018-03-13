Iggy Azalea doesn't ''give a f**k'' what her critics think of her.

The 27-year-old rap star - who has become embroiled in numerous high-profile feuds and controversies during her career - has taken to her Twitter account to boast about her wealth and to insist that she isn't concerned by the abuse that comes her way.

Above a clip of Jennifer Lawrence receiving an award, she wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''Special announcement:

I'm still happy, I'm still rich, I still got a dm box full of ya dream d**k...

and I STILL don't give a f**k. (sic)''

Iggy subsequently added that while she's a relaxed character by nature, she sometimes feels a need to bite back at her critics.

She said: ''If you know me, you know, im chill as hell but sometimes I gotta let em know! (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 'Fancy' hitmaker - who was previously engaged to NBA player Nick Young - recently opened up about her love struggles on Twitter, admitting she's found it hard to acknowledge to herself when it's time to end a romance.

The blonde beauty - whose high-profile relationship with Nick ended in 2016 after he admitted to being unfaithful - wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''One of the hardest things in life is being honest with yourself.

''Sometimes i can love someone just as they are; but also know in my heart of [heart emoji]S they're the wrong fit for me.

''Its so hard for your brain to confess to your heart when an end is needed. (sic)''

Iggy later added: ''I confess, I confess. I can't live half a happiness. (sic)''