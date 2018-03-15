Iggy Azalea has got her green card.

The 27-year-old Australian rapper - who moved to America when she was just 16 - took to Instagram to reveal the news that she has finally become a United States citizen along with two of her friends who are also immigrants.

In her Insta Story, the 'Black Widow' hitmaker said: ''Guess what! Tell them the news because we're all immigrants here. Immigrant club! I just got accepted into America forever! I just got my stamp!''

She captioned the video: ''I got approved for a green card.''

Iggy has been dating music producer LJay Currie and before that relationship she was engaged to NBA player Nick Young, but she called off the union after discovering he had cheated on her.

The blonde beauty recently ruled out ever getting with another rap star as she thinks ''there is only enough room for one rapper per relationship''.

Speaking to Tyler Henry on his E! show 'Hollywood Medium', she said: ''I always want to know about my love life because I don't really have much of one. Is there hope? I thought I had it all figured out and now ... Am I going to be 35 and I won't have met anyone. It's hard. I already know not to talk to any rappers. I know how we are. It just won't work and I know that. There's only enough room for one rapper per relationship and I'm taking that all up. It would be too ridiculous. I need balance in my life. I don't know how I would have any if they did the same thing as me. No thank you.''