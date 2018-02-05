Iggy Azalea felt helpless when she wrote 'Savior'.

The 27-year-old rapper admits she was in a tough time in her life when she penned her most recent single, having gone through a tough break up and feeling her career wasn't going as well as she had hoped.

She said: ''It was a really heavy period in my life where I'd had a lot of changes that had happened overnight. I'd had a big breakup, and my career wasn't going well. And I sort of found myself in this space where everything that I was used to, just my day-to-day routine, had abruptly stopped.

''And I just didn't know how to get my life back together, or what my life looked like with all of these changes, and how to get a routine going again, and just how to get my happiness back and feeling normal. So that was the space that I was in when I wrote this song.''

And Iggy admits it was ''hard'' to even put the song out as it reminds her of how she felt during those tough times.

Speaking to iHeartRadio, she added: ''It was a hard one to put out there. Sometimes it takes me back to that place, which was so heavy. But it also makes me really happy when I hear it because I figured it out for myself.''

Meanwhile, Iggy previously revealed she won't be singing about her exes on her new album despite her split from ex-fiancé Nick Young.

Replying to fans on Twitter, she shared: ''i dont want any songs about exes etc on my album. thats best left in the past. its not my vibe ... lol, no. theres no mention of any relationship drama type stuff. (sic)''