Chart-topping rap star Iggy Azalea has admitted she is feeling ''stressed'' about the prospect of another global financial crisis.
Iggy Azalea is feeling ''stressed'' about the prospect of another global financial crisis.
The 29-year-old rap star has admitted via Twitter that she fears the coronavirus pandemic could lead to the collapse of the world economy, with the current health crisis spreading panic among financial markets across the globe.
Iggy - who was born in Sydney, Australia, but moved to the US during her teenage years - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''I'm feeling so much anxiety about another recession.
''2008 took years to recover from for so many people. I don't wish that hardship on anyone, especially potentially combined with illness too?! [sad face emoji]
''I hope for the best. Is anyone else feeling stressed about the economy? (sic)''
Earlier this month, Iggy bemoaned her mother's panic buying, describing it as ''stupid'' in a Twitter post.
The blonde beauty - who has more than seven million followers on Twitter - also urged her followers to resist the temptation to hoard things like toilet paper and food supplies, despite the threat of the virus.
The chart-topping star wrote: ''I will not stop trying to get my mother to admit panic buying is stupid UNLESS she eats all her canned fish and uses alllllllll her toilet tissue.
''Use ALLLLLL your dettol girl... or Admit defeat.
''Jokes aside though, please Try not to panic buy large amounts of things [love heart emoji] (sic)''
Iggy encouraged her social media followers to adopt a selfless attitude towards the pandemic, which has sparked panic-buying around the world.
The 'Fancy' hitmaker said on Twitter: ''Looking out for one anothers health includes making sure we all have access to the items we need instead of pointlessly hoarding them all in your garage. (sic)''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
There's ever more death-defying stunts to be had with this crack team of vehicular warriors,...