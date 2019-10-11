Iggy Azalea is ''extremely excited'' for her EP to be released.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker can't wait to unveil her new music for her fans and promised it would be here by the end of next month.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I'm starting to get extremely excited for you to hear my EP. f***************kkkkkkkk...... (sic)''

When someone asked her what her favourite track was, she added: ''F**kkkkkk I don't know!!! This is a trick question to get me to confirm the names isn't it? ... One track (not the lead single) is called: Stupid people (sic)''

Iggy also confirmed the song had been produced by Carl Falk.

Asked who was working on it behind the scenes, she added: ''Carl Falk! Most of the songs are produced by him on this EP, and some work by Jwhite too of course! ... I'm not sure there may be a juicy J track on there but I haven't finalised the track listing so I can't say 100% everyone yet. (sic)''

Iggy refused to reveal exactly when it would be released but promised her fans it would be next month.

She wrote on the site: ''You guys will get it in November.''

Meanwhile, Iggy previously confessed she ''hates'' some of her own songs and doesn't think some of her hits have ''aged well''.

The rapper said: ''Of course I get sick of my own songs. In fact, some of them I hate. Some songs I make and then they don't age well, and like a year or two later I'm like, 'ugh, what was I thinking?' Some of the songs I decide I hate, I still have to perform because the fans want to hear them ... I think sometimes I feel defeated because I look at the chart and see how much streaming impacts it, and think, 'How can I win when I'm up against THAT?' But I also feel like: 'Okay, and?' There are two options. Quit. Or shut up and just keep fighting. So I'll keep on fighting!''