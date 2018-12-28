Iggy Azalea is defending herself for continuing her concert after her dancer suffered a seizure and said she is sick of people treating her like ''sh*t''.
Iggy Azalea is defending herself after continuing her concert when her dancer suffered a seizure.
The 28-year-old rapper was performing her song 'Black Widow' during a gig in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday (27.12.18) when one of her three backing dancers suddenly fell over onstage. While medical assistance was required for the dancer, Iggy decided to continue the show but was slammed for the controversial decision.
She later wrote on Instagram: ''Just want to let everyone asking know my dancer is OKAY!''
''The light & heat caused her to have a seizure. She is backstage feeling much better.
''Also for what it's worth in regards to the backing dancer. 1. I thought she had just fallen/twisted her ankle. And it may sound harsh but you keep singing until the music stops & ask for a medic which is what I did. 2. We are all really shaken up by what happened and just thankful she is ok. 3. I know it's easy to make memes of someone 'passed out' but someone having a seizure isn't funny, it's really scary! So I hope my fans do not repost some of the memes I'm seeing about my dancer (sic).''
Iggy went on to slam her detractors, saying she is sick of people blasting her.
She fumed: ''Sometimes I feel really exhausted by the world. It's like ANYthing I do becomes an opportunity for people to tell me why I'm sh*t, why my music sucks, why my clothes are ugly, why I don't matter or why I'm a horrible person.
''I'm worn down. The last 4 years are just me existing in a world where I can do nothing right & it's hard not to feel the point and keep motivated. Everyone is just trying to make it through the day, could we be a little kinder to each other? Seeing how much people enjoying being awful to one another is depressing (sic).''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
There's ever more death-defying stunts to be had with this crack team of vehicular warriors,...