Iggy Azalea is defending herself after continuing her concert when her dancer suffered a seizure.

The 28-year-old rapper was performing her song 'Black Widow' during a gig in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday (27.12.18) when one of her three backing dancers suddenly fell over onstage. While medical assistance was required for the dancer, Iggy decided to continue the show but was slammed for the controversial decision.

She later wrote on Instagram: ''Just want to let everyone asking know my dancer is OKAY!''

''The light & heat caused her to have a seizure. She is backstage feeling much better.

''Also for what it's worth in regards to the backing dancer. 1. I thought she had just fallen/twisted her ankle. And it may sound harsh but you keep singing until the music stops & ask for a medic which is what I did. 2. We are all really shaken up by what happened and just thankful she is ok. 3. I know it's easy to make memes of someone 'passed out' but someone having a seizure isn't funny, it's really scary! So I hope my fans do not repost some of the memes I'm seeing about my dancer (sic).''

Iggy went on to slam her detractors, saying she is sick of people blasting her.

She fumed: ''Sometimes I feel really exhausted by the world. It's like ANYthing I do becomes an opportunity for people to tell me why I'm sh*t, why my music sucks, why my clothes are ugly, why I don't matter or why I'm a horrible person.

''I'm worn down. The last 4 years are just me existing in a world where I can do nothing right & it's hard not to feel the point and keep motivated. Everyone is just trying to make it through the day, could we be a little kinder to each other? Seeing how much people enjoying being awful to one another is depressing (sic).''