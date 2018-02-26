Iggy Azalea thinks the majority of men are hypocrites.

The 27-year-old rap star has taken to her Twitter account to hit out at a perceived double standard when it comes to romance, posting a cryptic message in which she claims that only a tiny fraction of men hold themselves to the same high standards that they apply to women.

Iggy wrote: ''I promise you; only 0.001% of men actually hold themselves to same level of accountability they hold women. Especially when romance is concerned. Boy. Bye. Baiiiiiii. Bbbb I - I can't. (sic)''

The Australian rap star was previously engaged to NBA player Nick Young, and has been linked to a number of other men, including fellow rapper French Montana, since their relationship ended in 2016.

Iggy recently confessed on Twitter that she's found it hard to acknowledge to herself when it's time to end a romance.

She wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''One of the hardest things in life is being honest with yourself.

''Sometimes i can love someone just as they are; but also know in my heart of [heart emoji]S they're the wrong fit for me.

''Its so hard for your brain to confess to your heart when an end is needed. (sic)''

The 'Fancy' hitmaker subsequently added: ''I confess, I confess.

I can't live half a happiness. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Iggy also recently revealed what she most enjoys about being single.

The chart-topping rapper turned to the micro-blogging platform to explain how her relationship status impacts her eating habits.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Best thing about being single & living alone? I don't gotta share MY pizza with noooooooooobody. I can pick out all the best, most cheesy slices and eat them in order of deliciousness. (sic)''