Rapper Iggy Azalea has revealed via social media that she celebrated Australia Day (26.01.19) on a private boat in Sydney Harbour.
Iggy Azalea celebrated Australia Day (26.01.19) on a private boat in Sydney Harbour.
The 28-year-old rap star - who was born in Sydney but now resides in Los Angeles - has taken to her Instagram account to reveal how she marked the official national day of Australia, posting a video of herself in the city's iconic harbour.
During a clip in which she panned around the harbour, Iggy said: ''Back in Australia! Happy Australia Day.''
The 'Fancy' hitmaker - whose real name is Amethyst Kelly - also posted footage of herself chewing on an ice lolly.
Iggy's patriotic video comes shortly after the rap star seemingly distanced herself from the country of her birth.
The blonde beauty - who has lived in the US since she was 16 - claimed she doesn't miss anything about Australia and that she doesn't consider the country to be her true home.
Iggy explained: ''I don't know why people get so offended as [Australia] is not my home. I don't miss Australia.''
Prior to that, Iggy insisted she doesn't feel any ''connection'' with the country, revealing she only visits Australia in order to visit her grandparents.
She said: ''I mean, to be honest with you, my home is in America. It's great to come back [to Australia] and visit my grandparents, but there is no home connection.''
What's more, Iggy previously said that she wouldn't be touring Australia because it didn't make financial sense.
She wrote on Twitter: ''It's a hard one to profit from honestly, it's far, and would have to be part of a bigger group of shows in Asia etc etc (sic)''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
There's ever more death-defying stunts to be had with this crack team of vehicular warriors,...