Iggy Azalea celebrated Australia Day (26.01.19) on a private boat in Sydney Harbour.

The 28-year-old rap star - who was born in Sydney but now resides in Los Angeles - has taken to her Instagram account to reveal how she marked the official national day of Australia, posting a video of herself in the city's iconic harbour.

During a clip in which she panned around the harbour, Iggy said: ''Back in Australia! Happy Australia Day.''

The 'Fancy' hitmaker - whose real name is Amethyst Kelly - also posted footage of herself chewing on an ice lolly.

Iggy's patriotic video comes shortly after the rap star seemingly distanced herself from the country of her birth.

The blonde beauty - who has lived in the US since she was 16 - claimed she doesn't miss anything about Australia and that she doesn't consider the country to be her true home.

Iggy explained: ''I don't know why people get so offended as [Australia] is not my home. I don't miss Australia.''

Prior to that, Iggy insisted she doesn't feel any ''connection'' with the country, revealing she only visits Australia in order to visit her grandparents.

She said: ''I mean, to be honest with you, my home is in America. It's great to come back [to Australia] and visit my grandparents, but there is no home connection.''

What's more, Iggy previously said that she wouldn't be touring Australia because it didn't make financial sense.

She wrote on Twitter: ''It's a hard one to profit from honestly, it's far, and would have to be part of a bigger group of shows in Asia etc etc (sic)''