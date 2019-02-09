Rap star Iggy Azalea has confirmed that she's chosen 20 of her fans to star in her upcoming music video.
The 28-year-old rap star previously revealed she was on the lookout for fans to appear in her latest video, and Iggy has now revealed, via her Twitter account, that she's managed to select the ''awesome people'' who will be making cameo appearances.
She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Hey everyone who sent in their info for our extras casting, be on the look out Monday for an email confirming you.
''It been so hard to pick only 20 out of hundreds of awesome people. Thanks to everyone that offered your time & support! (sic)''
Iggy launched her plan to recruit fans as extras in January.
At the time, she explained to her Twitter followers: ''Hi. Calling all fabulous Atlanta residents, please help!
''I am looking for 20 people who can serve me any of the following looks to volunteer yourself as an extra in my next music video.
''School girls, mean girls in mourning, book worms, boys who can strut, masculine jocks, cheerleaders, crocodile tears, southern charm Derby Day realness. (sic)''
Iggy - who is one of the world's best-selling rap stars - also explained that she was seeking to unearth some ''rich b***hes, men in suits, stunt queens, fashion funeral attendants''.
The rapper told fans that they needed to send their applications by February 1 - although she insisted they must ''live in the Atlanta area''.
The 'Fancy' hitmaker told her followers: ''Be over the age of 18, have a flexible schedule, live in the Atlanta area and have your own means of transportation. (sic)''
