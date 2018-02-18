Iggy Azalea finds it hard to be honest with herself.

The 27-year-old rap star - who was previously engaged to NBA player Nick Young - has opened up about her love struggles on Twitter, admitting she's previously found it hard to acknowledge to herself when it's time to end a romance.

The blonde beauty - whose high-profile relationship with Nick ended in 2016 after he admitted to being unfaithful - wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''One of the hardest things in life is being honest with yourself.

''Sometimes i can love someone just as they are; but also know in my heart of [heart emoji]S they're the wrong fit for me.

''Its so hard for your brain to confess to your heart when an end is needed. (sic)''

The 'Fancy' hitmaker subsequently added: ''I confess, I confess.

I can't live half a happiness. (sic)''

Since ending her relationship with Nick, Iggy has been romantically linked to a number of different men, including fellow rapper French Montana.

But the Australian star previously rubbished those claims, insisting that she and French are simply friends.

After they were spotted together on a night out in Las Vegas, Iggy clarified: ''No, we're [just] collaborating.

''I've got another single coming out with French Montana, so we recorded it while I was in Las Vegas.''

In fact, Iggy recently revealed what she considers to be the best thing about being single.

The chart-topping rapper turned to the micro-blogging platform to explain how her relationship status impacts her eating habits.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Best thing about being single & living alone? I don't gotta share MY pizza with noooooooooobody. I can pick out all the best, most cheesy slices and eat them in order of deliciousness. (sic)''