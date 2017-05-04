Iggy Azalea won't be singing about her exes on her new album.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker has vowed to refrain from addressing her split from ex-fiancé Nick Young when she drops her latest LP later this year.

Replying to fans on Twitter, she shared: ''i dont want any songs about exes etc on my album. thats best left in the past. its not my vibe ... lol, no. theres no mention of any relationship drama type stuff. (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old star previously revealed her 2017 album will reflect ''where her head's at'' right now.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Hi guys ... I have decided to include one of the songs from my upcoming album 'Digital Distortion' on the new Def Jam #DirectDeposit tape ...

''Also I felt it was important to say; I know its been a long wait for my album - SORRY! ... I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes ... I felt it was important I made some creative changes too - I needed my album to reflect where my head's at in 2017 ...

''I really appreciate the patience & I'm so excited for all the new music, new visuals, album preorder dates etc. ... I'll be releasing throughout the month of March. Thanks for your support <3 IGGY (sic)''

And Iggy previously revealed she needed ''some time'' after she allegedly caught Nick having sex with another woman.

She said: ''It's no secret, I kind of had my personal life fall apart ... I needed a lot of time. I mean, you wake up one morning and your fiancé is having a baby with someone else, you're going to need some time, right?

''I don't want to go and promote my album and get asked about my relationship that has just crumbled ... I just kind of felt like, on top of me needing the personal time, then feeling, 'Okay, I'm single now. I want to have sexy songs. I want to say stuff about being single'. I obviously didn't write that on my [original] album because when I wrote it I was about to get married.''