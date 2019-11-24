Chart-topping rap star Iggy Azalea has urged fans to ''cut [her] some slack'' amid a delay to the release of her EP.
The 29-year-old rapper has taken to Twitter to give her fans an update on the release schedule for the record, admitting she can't currently ''give fans explanations'' for the delay.
She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''please cut me some extra slack guys, I hear your frustration about the EP delay [love heart emoji]
''Im not ignoring your questions because I don't care.
''sometimes I cant give fans explanations because I'm Just not comfortable sharing everything publicly.
''I appreciate you guys understanding. (sic)''
Iggy posted the message shortly after it was revealed that she and Playboi Carti had been robbed of $366,000 worth of jewels.
The couple's Atlanta rental home was broken into on November 14, while Iggy was in the house, and thieves made off with a number of valuable items.
One of the items taken was a $35,000 diamond engagement ring, leading to speculation that the pair are engaged.
PEOPLE added that the burglars also got ''a $39,000 gold link Cuban chain, $70,000 of worth diamond eternity band rings, a $10,000 rose gold Cartier bracelet, and a $57,000 Audemars Piguet gold diamond-encrusted watch''.
Iggy told police she was home alone in the basement and had left the back door open for Carti because it was raining and she wanted him to ''have access to the house''.
Surveillance footage caught the suspect, who was wearing a dark mask and gloves, entering the home through the back door at 9:51 p.m and leaving at 9:58 p.m but he was not recorded inside the home.
Carti claimed the suspect had a gun but police have not yet confirmed this.
