Iggy Azalea has announced she will be taking some ''time away'' from the spotlight.

The 29-year-old rapper took to social media this week to let her fans know she'll be laying low for a while as she plans to take a break from fame, as she says she needs time to ''create great concepts'' for her future releases.

Iggy cryptically posted on Twitter: ''When I'm back: you'll know.

''And I will be back. (sic)''

And after a fan said they'd be happy to wait for her, the 'Fancy' hitmaker added: ''Thankyou.

''this time away is needed so I can create great concepts etc.

''I haven't forgotten you all. (sic)''

The decision comes as the rapper announced in December she had split from her ex-partner Playboy Carti.

Iggy originally posted a simple message on Instagram saying ''I'm single'', before later following it up with a more detailed post.

The 'Kream' rapper wrote: ''I need to make an apology. It's not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset and I made an impulse choice that I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo.

''The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will - more than you could ever know. That's all in the world should ever need to hear and I am sorry for making something public that should always remain between him & I no matter what.''

Iggy - who was previously engaged to Nick Young - and Carti started dating in 2018 and moved in together three months later.

Carti, 23, said: ''Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with. I support everything she does.''