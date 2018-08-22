Iggy Azalea and Tyga have ''platonic chemistry''.

The 'Black Widow' hitmaker says she is very close to the 'Rack City' rapper after the pair collaborated on their new track 'Kream', but she insists there are no romantic feelings there at all.

She told BUILD: ''He's just always been a reoccurring person in my life and we always have this creative energy, where we play each other songs and give each other opinions. It always seemed like we were meant to collaborate and we just hadn't. He kept telling people that I know that he had a song idea for me and him and I was like ... uh he's lying. No he doesn't. He just wants to be around me. But he really did have a song idea! We have a great time together. I really enjoyed our vibe in the studio. We stayed in there enough [time] that people thought we had some sort of romance going on. I hope do to more collaborations with him. I think we work and our energies and sound kind of work, it's a platonic chemistry.''

It comes after Iggy insisted earlier this month that she is single.

Along with shrugging and blushing emojis, she wrote on her Twitter account on Wednesday (08.08.18) evening: ''I'm single ... ''I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. watch movies alone in the shower n s**t... its nice.(sic)''