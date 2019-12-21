Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti have split up.

The 29-year-old rapper announced the split on Instagram with a simple message saying ''I'm single'' before following it up with a more detailed post.

Iggy wrote: ''I need to make an apology. It's not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset and I made an impulse choice that I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo.

''The truth is that I love Jordan very much, I always will - more than you could ever know. That's all in the world should ever need to hear and I am sorry for making something public that should always remain between him & I no matter what.''

Iggy - who was previously engaged to Nick Young - and Carti started dating in 2018 and moved in together three months later.

Carti, 23, said: ''Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with. I support everything she does.''

Last month, the couple were left devastated after they were robbed of $366,000 worth of jewels.

Their Atlanta rental home was broken into on November 14, while Iggy was in the house, and thieves made off with a number of valuable items.

One of the items taken was a $35,000 diamond engagement ring, leading to speculation that the pair are engaged.

PEOPLE added that the burglars also got ''a $39,000 gold link Cuban chain, $70,000 of worth diamond eternity band rings, a $10,000 rose gold Cartier bracelet, and a $57,000 Audemars Piguet gold diamond-encrusted watch''.

Iggy told police she was home alone in the basement and had left the back door open for Carti because it was raining and she wanted him to ''have access to the house''.

Surveillance footage caught the suspect, who was wearing a dark mask and gloves, entering the home through the back door at 9:51 p.m and leaving at 9:58 p.m but he was not recorded inside the home.

Carti claimed the suspect had a gun but police have not confirmed this.