Iggy Azalea and Cher's homes are in danger of burning down.

While stars including Lady Gaga and the Kardashians have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the raging wildfires in California, Iggy and Cher have revealed that their abodes could be in danger.

Iggy tweeted: ''Iam genuinely concerned about my home burning down it's right on the canyon in calabasas and I can't get home to any of my things right now (sic).''

And Cher wrote: ''I'm worried about my house, but there is nothing I can do. Friends houses have burned.

''I can't bear the thought of there being no Malibu I've had a house in Malibu since 1972 (sic).''

Meanwhile, Martin Sheen has confirmed he is safe after his son Charlie Sheen feared he was missing in the wildfires.

Martin and his wife Janet live in Malibu, parts of which have been evacuated due to the fires, and son Charlie had issued a desperate plea for them to get in touch.

The 53-year-old actor tweeted: ''I cannot get ahold of my parents Martin and Janet Sheen.

''They are in the group, at the staging ground near Zuma Beach. If anyone has eyes on them, please let me know that they are safe and sound in the middle of this horrific scenario.''

However, Martin sent a message to his children via a Fox 11 news crew and said: ''Emilio, Ramon, Renee, Charlie, we're fine. We're at Zuma Beach and we're probably going to sleep in the car tonight. We're just fine. We hope you are too and thank this good man for giving the opportunity to make contact with you guys.

''This is the worst fire I've seen. I've never seen one with this intensity, for this long, that took out so much property and caused such havoc.''

Caitlyn Jenner has also confirmed she is safe after it was reported her home was torched in the Californian wildfires.

The 69-year-old reality star - who was formerly known as Bruce Jenner - took to Instagram to reassure her fans that she had safely evacuated her home in Southern California amid the raging Woolsey fire, which reportedly consumed her Malibu Hills property.

In the video - which featured Caitlyn and her close friend Sophia Hutchins - the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''Hi! Caitlyn and Sophia here! Well, we're safe. Don't know if the house made it or not, it's still up in the air.''

Caitlyn also confirmed that her pet dogs are safe too, as she showed them playing around in a swimming pool behind her.

She added: ''[They're] having a good day - I don't think we're having that good of day.''